HARRISBURG — Approximately 230 new customer service representatives will answer incoming calls to the Unemployment Compensation Service Center on Monday, while existing highly trained staff members will shift to exclusively work on resolving outstanding claim issues, according to the Department of Labor & Industry.
The additional staff will allow individuals receiving unemployment benefits to more easily reach a customer service representative by phone, while also increasing the speed at which staff members can resolve claim issues. This is part of a larger effort to improve the customer experience and prepare people receiving unemployment payments for the transition from a 40-year-old mainframe system to an easier-to-use modern computer system in June.
The benefits of the customer service initiative include: More customer service representatives will be answering calls and providing answers to basic questions; if a caller has a more complex question or needs assistance with their specific claim, the customer service representative will create an “inquiry” that will be sent to the claims staff; the claims staff will work on inquiries in the order they are received; callers will be provided with a tracking number that can be used to see where their inquiry is in the queue; and callers will choose to get a phone call or email from claims staff, or to simply have claims staff resolve an outstanding issue.