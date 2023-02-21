LEWISBURG — The Union County Prison will be installing a new data management system, as prescribed by Pa. Title 37, said Deputy Warden Ryan Boatman, at Tuesday's Prison Board meeting.
Title 37 essentially instructs how prisons in the Commonwealth operate.
The Union County prison is the smallest jail in Pennsylvania, Boatman said. Currently there are 41 males and 10 females incarcerated.
Since January's Prison Board meeting, the number of inmates has remained an average of 51, said Sheriff Ernie Ritter.
The new system will streamline a new Case Management System (CMS), Boatman said. The old system was being sold.
The CMS is the heartbeat of a jail, he said. "It's where you hold all your records, your bookings, your releases."
Boatman is looking at a number of different systems, and working with the Union County I.T. Department.
"We are also looking at bringing in tablets," he said. "We are working with I.C. Solutions to bring in tablets, and a new phone system.
"We are moving forward on technology, where all kinds of data and costs like commissary accounts can be presented digitally on tablets," Boatman said. "The accountability will be a lot better and more precise."
The changeover to the new CMS will come at no cost to the county, said Commissioner Preston Boop. "As a matter of fact, it might produce some revenue."
A new jailhouse management system will also be installed, Boatman said.
"We have until December to get the new system in place and get all our old records brought up," he said. "It's a process we want to get moving on."
Boatman also said he'd like to increase the weekly time that an LPN nurse would be available, particularly to help dispense medications to inmates.