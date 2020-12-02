DANVILLE — For Montour County's new director of Veterans' Services, and a recently hired clerk, helping veterans is a personal mission— to assist those who gave of themselves and served our country.
Director Jo Pennypacker is married to David Pennypacker, a U.S. Air Force (USAF) veteran; and clerk Cindy Hornung Ulmer is herself a USAF veteran.
Pennypacker started with the Veterans' Affairs office last March, just prior to the closedown because of the pandemic. Ulmer has been on board for three weeks.
"It is a big honor to serve veterans and I feel honored to be in this position," Pennypacker said. "I've taken this job very seriously. Even though it is a 30-hour a week job (full time with Montour County) for me, since I started full-time in October, it's been 24/7 preparing to take on the position as director.
"I just want to serve them and help them to the best of my ability," she said.
"There is a lot to learn," she admitted. "There are a lot of regulations to learn, but I have had to deal with regulations when I was in the service. I enjoy the research part of the job and connecting dots.
"Some people, when they have been in the military, there is this special connection you have with all veterans, no matter what branch of the service you are in. Being able to help them with their needs is very rewarding," Ulmer said.
The most calls the office receives right now are about benefits, Pennypacker said. Also compensation for disabilities, pensions, or aid for dependents for older veterans or their surviving spouses.
Pennypacker and Ulmer help veterans as they navigate their way through the Veteran's Administration (VA) process. They will file to the VA, which holds the effective dates that the benefits would be paid back to if they are awarded benefits.
"We file that for them and our office is appointed as their representative," Pennypacker said. "We work with veterans very closely as they make pension and compensation claims."
For example, Pennypacker will collect medical information for disability claims.
"This can be confusing," she said. "It's quite a lot of paperwork and forms — forms that need to be sent to doctors, to care facilities if someone is in assisted living or a nursing home. All these documents have to be sent in together, at the same time for the initial claims."
Pennypacker and Ulmer also can assist in job searches.
Some area employers, such as Geisinger Medical Center, actively search out veterans to hire, she said.
There are challenges helping older veterans versus younger, Pennypacker said. "It's sometimes harder to find records of older veterans. Sometimes we have to get their records from the national archives. If those records are lost we have to try to re-create by getting statements from people they knew in the service, commanders."
This is our duty as Veterans' Services personnel, she said. "To do all we can to assist."
There are a lot of illnesses specific to Vietnam veterans, agent orange, "that are now presumptive," Pennypacker noted. "So that Vietnam vets don't have to so much to prove issues relating to agent orange on their own. It is presumed that if they were in Vietnam and have these illnesses, it was because of agent orange."
Gulf War veterans have medically unexplained illnesses, Pennypacker said. "There is a difference when dealing with different war era veterans."
Pennypacker and Ulmer try to treat everyone with respect. "Dealing with all the forms can be a long and very confusing process," Pennypacker said.
Montour County Veterans Affairs office in Danville facilitates access to a full range of federal, state, county and local veteran benefits for eligible veterans, their surviving spouses, children and parents residing in Montour County.
For more information about available services, visit the Veterans Affairs office page at www.montourco.org.
Appointments are required at this time.
Veterans Affairs will be moving into new offices at the Montour County Administration Building at 435 East Front St. this month.