MIFFLINBURG — Corrie Post began as director of Herr Memorial Library on Monday. She had served as the children’s program coordinator for the past two years.
Post began as a volunteer for the library’s Adult Outreach Program, a service that delivers books to homebound individuals. She also attended the preschool Discover storytime with her youngest daughter. At one point the children’s programming position became vacant and there was worry the Discover program would not continue. Post took on the role and helped grow it to the point nearly 40 children regularly attended up until the pandemic took hold last March.
Post said her goals involve building and strengthening the library community.
Kajeets, wireless hotspots for educational purposes are now available to check out for Mifflinburg Area School District students. Due to an overwhelming response and need for hotspots, additional hotspots have been ordered and will be available shortly after the new year begins.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO