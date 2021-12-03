SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove School District has approved spending $76,885 for a new electronic sign to be installed on the campus.
The sign from Bartush Signs, of Orwigsburg, will be installed at Broad Street and Seals Avenue at a cost of $70,138, with electrical work not to exceed $6,750, according to the school board’s Tuesday vote.
The total project will be funded from the capital reserve fund.
Board member Larry Augustine said he’s been a proponent for years of an electronic sign to keep the public informed about school and community events.
“Most districts are doing this. I think it’s a great communicative device,” he said.
Board President David Hess added, “It’s a good way to draw the community into our schools.”
The board also approved spending $549,456 for high school roof restoration and $159,763 to replace a chiller at the intermediate school. Both projects will also be paid with capital reserve funds.