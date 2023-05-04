LEWISBURG — The Union County Conservation District is accepting applications for any Union County farm in need of technical or financial assistance in implementing best management practices (BMPs) aimed at reducing nutrient and sediment loss. Projects can include a variety of practices such as animal heavy use areas, riparian buffers, stream crossings, manure storage facilities, grassed waterways and many more.
An eligible applicant is defined as any person or legal entity that has a legal or financial responsibility for one of the following: An agricultural operation in which they are engaged; or property on which an agricultural operation takes place.
An agricultural operation is defined by: “the management and use of farming resources for production of crops, livestock, or poultry.”
Interested applicants should contact the Union County Conservation District and complete an ACAP application. The deadline to apply for this round of funding is June 14.
The conservation district is located at 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, and can be reached by phone at 570-524-3860.