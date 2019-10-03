BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Foundation (BUF) has raised more than $10 million in new gifts and pledges in fiscal year 2018-19, a 69 percent increase over the prior fiscal year. The support funded 971 scholarships, 19 of which are new, and 181 professional experiences for students.
Notable philanthropic highlights from the year included a $500,000 gift from SEKISUI SPI to create a Professional Experience Lab for students in downtown Bloomsburg; a $400,000 gift from BUF board member Steve Jones, class of 1983, to establish four new Stephen J. Jones Professional U faculty fellowships that will provide students with opportunities to collaborate directly with faculty on experiential learning and research; and a $2 million blended gift from the estate of Mitzi Bryfogle that provides operating support for BU’s Anchor Program, which serves teens aging out of the state foster care system.
Overall, more than 4,700 donors gave gifts in the 2018-2019 fiscal year to increase the foundation’s endowment to $57 million and the total assets to $79 million. Gifts from donors also provided nearly $1.9 million in immediate-use funds, which will allow the university to respond to the unexpected needs and challenges faced by students.