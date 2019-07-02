HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, providing added financial and technical assistance to farmers who implement best management practices on their land was signed into law this week by Governor Tom Wolf.
Act 39 of 2019 establishes a Conservation Excellence Grant Program administered by the State Conservation Commission. It provides financial and technical assistance for state agricultural operations. The primary focus is on high priority locations within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
“This new program will help alleviate the financial burdens placed on many in our agriculture community, while also helping them comply with existing federal and state mandates,” Yaw said of spending on manure management and vegetated stream buffers towards reducing pollution under state and federal mandates.
The Conservation Commission may award grants or loans or request the Department of Revenue issue tax credits to applicants for eligible projects.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO