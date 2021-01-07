SELINSGROVE — A new law will now afford residents experiencing homelessness the opportunity to be issued a free identification card, according to the state Department of Transportation.
PennDOT officials announced the new law will also help Pennsylvanians with visual impairments improved access to obtain a driver’s license and will help improve roadway safety through updated commercial driver’s license requirements.
“This new law makes significant changes to increasing many of our residents’ independence, ultimately enhancing their quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
Act 131 of 2020, which Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed into law, makes it possible for Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness to be issued a free initial photo ID or renewal.
Individuals will be required to apply in person at a PennDOT Driver License Center and must meet identification and other requirements.
Act 131 also provides eligible individuals to use bioptic telescope lenses to help them to qualify for and obtain a driver’s license.
Act 131 will also update requirements and restrictions for commercial driver’s license holders, including reporting requirements for convictions and violations.
Part of the new law will bring Pennsylvania into compliance with upcoming federal CDL regulations, which will include a lifetime disqualification from operating a commercial motor vehicle for human trafficking convictions.
The new sections of the law become effective on various dates starting next month, PennDOT officials said.
— Francis Scarcella