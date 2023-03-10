SELINSGROVE — Hana Rosen-Westhafer has been named president at Hempfield Behavioral Health.
She takes over the position from her father, Howard Rosen, who has held the post for 35 years and will continue working with the Central Pennsylvania behavioral health prevention and treatment services company with the title of founding president.
The former vice president of administration, Rosen-Westhafer has 16 years of senior management experience with Hempfield. She also serves as board chairman of Hempfield’s nonprofit entity, The David and Libby Rosen Center for Healthy Families.
“Naming Hana as the new president of Hempfield is a strategic move to ensure the sustainability of the company," Rosen said. "We are beginning to implement a new 10-year plan and I am confident she has the vision and leadership skills for the next era at Hempfield Behavioral Health."
Rosen-Westhafer said she is looking forward to expanding services.
Rosen-Westhafer received a bachelor’s degree in political science, Latin American Studies and Spanish form Albright College and a master’s degree from Norwich University in International Conflict Resolution and Management.
Hempfield Behavioral Health is a family-based, small business that delivers psychological and behavioral health services in the community for family, school, court and systems.
For more information, visit Hempfield Behavioral Health’s web and social media page at www.hempfieldpa.com, facebook.com/hempfieldpa or call 717-221-8004.