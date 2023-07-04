SUNBURY — Corinne Klein-Pulliam hopes to make mental health care more accessible in the Valley with her new Positive Peer Mentoring business on 140 South Second St.
Klein-Pulliam, health practitioner and certified touch therapist, created her clinic to provide secure, supportive services to individuals seeking emotional wellness. Klein-Pulliam offers couple and individual sessions, in person and/or virtual, as well as support groups from 6-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Before striking out on her own, Klein-Pulliam worked for a multitude of companies and health care facilities, including inpatient and outpatient venues.
“I have worked in the medical field since 2008 but I just realized there was no help for marginalized communities when it came to mental health,” she said.
Klein-Pulliam said she decided that everyone deserves equal access to health care and made the decision this past year to open a new business.
“If someone is not in a crisis, or state of emergency, they get pushed to the bottom of the list,” she said.
Klein-Pulliam said that her desire to create her own business also stemmed from the fact that there is a nationwide mental health shortage and some places have wait lists a mile long, a crisis that seems to only be remedied by the "pay to play" criteria.
“My hope is that the community reacts positively to this business and realizes that mental health is available and accessible,” she said.
Klein-Pulliam has been employing two to three volunteers to help get her business up and off the ground. One of the volunteers is her husband, Chris Pulliam.
Chris Pulliam says he has seen his wife work with all sorts of people and it is truly her gift and passion.
“I am happy that she will be filling in an empty space for the community,” said Chris Pulliam.
Klein-Pulliam services patients ages 10 years and older and her business is open Monday through Saturday, via appointment only. Typically, sessions range from $7 to $60 an hour, depending on the services needed. All consultations are free and prices are discussed upfront so there are never any hidden fees. To schedule an appointment or consultation, visit positivepeermentoring.com or call 570-207-9687.
In addition to offering emotional wellness services, Klein-Pulliam also offers Touch Direct Contact Therapy and Connection and Companionship. These forms of therapy are specific to touch therapy for victims of trauma.
Klein-Pulliam is one of two touch therapists in the state, the other one is a man located outside of Pittsburgh. Positive Peer Mentoring is a handicap-accessible practice and is also an LGBTQI+ safe space.
“I don't care who you are or where you came from, this is a safe space for everyone,” said Klein-Pulliam.