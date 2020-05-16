An online network that connects producers, suppliers, processors and workers along Pennsylvania’s food supply chain launched Friday by Penn State to minimize bottlenecks and avoid breakdowns that lead to food shortages.
The website — “Pennsylvania Agriculture Resilience Network,” found at parn.psu.edu will assist local growers, agribusinesses and workers to survive the economic stress of COVID-19 and future disruptions by providing a means to find one another and directly communicate.
The network can be accessed on a phone, computer or tablet. A user can ask for help through the "assist" link, identify the “general agricultural concern” they need help with and post needs for general or specific types of labor, equipment, seed, chemicals, business assistance and infrastructure aid (such as carpentry, electrical or plumbing). Users also can look for a job by providing their contact information so that a producer or other agriculture business that needs help can contact them and ask for their resume.
One of the big areas of interest for Pennsylvania businesses, as it is elsewhere in the country, is finding farm workers, and this online network will help with that, Drohan said. “The nice thing about this tool, the way it’s set up, anyone can ask for labor assistance, and anyone can make an offer of labor assistance anywhere in the region,” he said. “Those two people can connect in seconds — that’s a pretty enormous thing right now.”