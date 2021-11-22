SUNBURY — The Sunbury Police Department building is set for a public showing in the beginning of 2022.
Officers will be working out of the new Arch Street location in the second week of December, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare told City Council members Monday night.
Council members met Monday night and Hare gave an update about the new 337 Arch St. location, which was delayed for opening after construction crews had problems getting materials.
The 5,900-square-feet building was completely gutted, the building got a complete electrical overhaul, cameras and high-speed internet were installed. The facility will house offices, patrolman rooms, locker rooms, a state-of-the-art evidence room and two holding areas with interview rooms for suspects.
Hare said officers are beginning to move equipment into the new building.
"We are starting to slowly get stuff in," Hare told council. "We should be operating out of the new facility in the second week of December."
Hare said the public should be able to view the new department at the beginning of the 2022.
City Administrator Derrick Backer told Hare he would be working with him to secure more grants for the building.
Hare said the last thing to be moved into the new structure would be evidence.
Dollar General in city
After the meeting, Backer also said the Dollar General Store on Market Street, which has been closed since the summer, may be reopening at the beginning of the year.
Backer said the structure has been undergoing construction and is in the process of getting the proper documents for the HVAC system.
"With all the proper paperwork and procedures being followed, we are expecting the store to reopen in the beginning of the year," Backer said.
Dollar General public relations senior manager Katie Ellison said they continue to work with the property owner and look forward to reopening.
Council members also announced the Litefest Christmas Parade on Nov. 27 will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a Christmas tree lighting.
Council meets again on Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.