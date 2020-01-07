Lewisburg Borough Council welcomed newly elected members Debra Sulai and Elijah Farrell during Monday’s reorganization meeting, chose Luis Medina and Jordi Comas as president and vice president, respectively, and formally learned longtime member Sue Mahon would resign.
Mahon cited “pressing family personal and medical issues” in announcing she’s stepping down from the governing board effective Jan. 21, the date of the next council meeting.
Mahon won election to the council in 2005 and served 14 years as a Ward I representative. There are two years remaining on her soon-to-be-vacated fourth term.
Mahon said she struggled over the past year in deciding whether to take an early exit. New issues surfaced, old issues remained unresolved and Mahon said she had to reconcile that borough business would carry on with or without her.
“I have always been a believer that local government is where the most impact on our residents' lives can be made, and it has been a privilege to be involved in the decision-making process over the last 14 years. It's going to be hard for me to step back from a role that I have relished so greatly over the years, but it is something I believe I need to do,” Mahon said.
The creation of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and the evolution of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership count among the initiatives Mahon said she’s proudest of. The regional department was on the agenda when her father, the late Owen Mahon Sr., served on council decades ago, she said.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said once Mahon’s resignation is accepted by the borough council later this month, as expected, residents of Ward I can submit letters of interest to the borough office, 55 S. Fifth St. A decision on Mahon’s replacement could come in February, Lowthert said.
Medina is halfway through his first term, having served his first two years with Mahon. He said she brought a unique energy to the board and was someone “you could learn so much from.”
“Family comes first and she needs to take care of that,” Medina said.
Mahon was the council vice president. Comas succeeds her. Medina takes over the presidency from former council member Kathy Morris, who chose not to seek re-election.
The reorganized council meets for a work session Tuesday, a week ahead of the next voting meeting. Medina said he expects members to discuss priorities for 2020.
Medina said for himself, priorities include moving an oft-debated Human Relations Ordinance proposal to a vote and managing pending projects for flood mitigation and street repairs.
“I’m honored. I have big shoes to fill from past presidents. I hope that I can do Lewisburg proud, and the council. It’s going to be good,” Medina said.
Committee assignments for borough council are as follows:
Public works/police — Comas, chair, Sulai, Mahon
Administrative/finance — Mike Derman, chair, David Heayn, Comas
Community development/planning — Sue Yohn, chair, Farrell, Mahon
Since Mahon is resigning, she must be replaced on the aforementioned committees by another council member.
Comas was appointed to serve as a borough representative on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.