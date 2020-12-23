LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency on Tuesday announced the launch of a new program, The Union County Food Hub, meant to redirect food and meals to community programs and also directly to people in need.
The Food Hub is created in partnership with The Lewisburg YMCA at The Miller Center, Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals. Billed as the region’s first hub, one inspired by national models, it’s meant to create a centralized solution to addressing barriers that prevent families from accessing fresh, nutritious food.
The Union County Food Hub is expected to open in January inside The Miller Center’s industrial kitchen and café space, previously used as a retail café, which has ceased operations. The Hub will serve as a centralized storage and distribution center for fresh produce and other nutritious perishables as well as non-perishable dry goods. Additionally, the collaborating organizations aim to inspire healthy, affordable nutrition through on-site preparation of freezable meals for distribution, community cooking, and nutrition education opportunities post-pandemic.
For more information on the Union County Food Hub, contact Nicole Peterson, Food Security Coordinator at CAA, at npeterson@union-snydercaa.org or 570-374-0181.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO