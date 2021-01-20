SUNBURY — Those seeking jobs in the Valley have a new tool at their disposal thanks to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
The Women's United committee and new GSVUW board member Angela Hummel launched the Career Closet at the United Way headquarters at 228 Arch St., Sunbury. The goal is to provide professional-looking clothing at no charge and no questions asked for individuals doing job interviews or starting new careers.
"Everyone deserves to feel good about themselves and have nice clothing when they have a job interview or going to work in general," said Hummel. "When we feel more comfortable, we're more likely to have a good impression."
The idea came to Hummel when she left an executive position to start a consulting practice. She said she had a closet full of clothing geared toward the previous role that she planned to donate. In talking to various local groups, she learned professional clothing for jobs was a resource that was lacking.
Throughout 2020, Hummel and the Women United committee collected items, cleaned and renovated the top floor of the United Way, and organized the room to have hundreds of clothing items for men and women and a changing room. Clothing includes dress pants, khakis, dresses, blouses, dress shirts, polo shirts, sweaters, suits, suit jackets, blazers, ties, jewelry items, dress shoes and handbags.
Those seeking clothing must contact the United Way for an appointment during regular office hours. The goal is to eventually open it up more in a post-COVID-19 world, said Hummel.
Each person will be matched with a stylist to provide suggestions and recommendations based on their needs and place of interview, said Hummel.
Seth Joseph, the director of Development and Marketing for the United Way, said the closet is not just for people living in poverty, but for anyone in need, including ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) families who are still struggling to pay bills and meet their basic needs.
"People are struggling and this is one way we can help," said Joseph. "There are limited resources for this type of support."
Jamie Mercaldo, the site administrator of the PA CareerLink for Columbia/Montour and Northumberland/Snyder/Union, and Bob Garrett, the CEO/president of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, both praised the United Way for the Career Closet.
"The Career Closet can assist you in making a great first impression in your next job interview," said Mercaldo. "Anyone may obtain professional clothing there, and 'professional' could mean different things based upon the type of work you're looking for. Anything from khakis and a polo shirt, to work boots, to dress slacks or skirts and jackets are available in a variety of sizes. This is much needed, especially now with local Unemployment numbers slightly higher than usual and some out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Mercaldo said the Valley is "lucky" to have the resource conveniently located in the heart of downtown Sunbury for job seekers to access.
"The PA CareerLink provides many other tools to assist job seekers in acing an interview, including free online workshops such as Interview with Confidence, Dos and Don'ts for Successful Virtual and Phone Interviews, and What Employers Want," she said. "We offer resume assistance and interview practice/preparation, but we are unable to provide interview clothing. We are happy for the ability to refer our customers to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's Career Closet for this purpose."
Garrett said it's a "fabulous idea" that he is happy to donate to and promote.
"You always want to up your game slightly," said Garrett. "Nothing creates a wow factor better than a well-dressed man or woman going in for their interview. Many people have gotten their jobs based on first impressions. It fits perfectly with our number one priority of workforce and trying to fill the workforce gaps in the Greater Susquehanna Valley."
The community has been generous in donations, but referrals have been slow. Hummel said she is hoping to get the word out about the service.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.gsvuw.org/careercloset.