MANDATA — Tucked away on one of lower Northumberland County’s countless winding roads sits a well-placed yet sizable parcel of land that’s been reshaped to provide local youngsters the opportunity to play soccer, baseball and softball.
Although Fred Meckley donated that 38.5-acre tract to the Lower Mahanoy Township Parks and Recreation board nearly 25 years ago so the Line Mountain Recreation area could begin to flourish, the board recently displayed its gratitude by making a symbolic gesture.
Any time a visitor turns off Route 225 and winds west on Dairy Road — especially if they pull into the parking area — they’ll be greeted by a sign with JEM Memorial Sports Complex stretched across the top in Line Mountain school colors with Line Mountain Recreation Area sitting beneath the recently added feature.
For those wondering, JEM stands for J. Eugene Meckley — the founder of Meckley’s Limestone, the sprawling operation that sits a short distance to the north of Line Mountain High School. Fred Meckley, who was ushered into a family business following his college graduation and a stint in the United States Navy, is the son of J. Eugene Meckley.
While J. Eugene Meckley never pressured his son into what turned out to be his primary vocation — Fred’s sister, Barbara Shaffer, spent 50 years working alongside their father — once he learned what Fred had in mind, advice soon followed.
“When I graduated (from Penn State) and spent three-and-a-half years in the Navy, when I got home, he said, ‘I want to tell you something,’” Fred Meckley recalled. “’You’re gonna be here, so when you look around and see all the equipment we have, don’t ever forget where the money came from and give some of it back.’”
While the quarry Meckleys operated was just part of a vertically integrated operation, J. Eugene Meckley’s original focus was burning limestone that nearby farmers could spread on their fields to enrich the soil. Once they were approved by the necessary bureaucratic authorities, Meckleys ventured into the paving and road construction business.
J. Eugene Meckley learned about the positive impact burnt limestone could have in agricultural pursuits while driving a delivery truck loaded with milk, fertilizer and/or coal from his home near Fisherville to Lancaster County. Eventually kilns were purchased to burn limestone and a fleet capable of spreading the finished product on nearby fields developed — at one time it was the largest such fleet in the United States.
Yet once J. Eugene Meckley learned that two sizable veins of limestone ran from Hickory Corners to Urban is when the business took off since overhead needed to haul raw materials could be sliced significantly. Another factor was the sizable loan offered by Samuel Wilkinson that provided Meckley with the start-up monies he needed.
While J. Eugene Meckley was busy building a sizable business in lower Northumberland County, he also was deeply involved in local education as a member and even president of the Mahanoy Joint school board. Meckley’s family also awards several scholarships annually to Line Mountain graduates in Wilkinson’s name.
So even though the Meckleys already were giving back, they added to their provincial philanthropy by offering a tract of land earmarked for recreational activities. The late Craig Taxis, heavily engaged in a growing club soccer enterprise, was a driving force behind developing suitable playing surfaces. This came after J. Eugene Meckley’s grandson and namesake, Jim, racked up more than 100 career victories as part of Line Mountain’s highly successful wrestling program.
Jim Meckley twice won District 4 Class AA and Northeast Region titles for the Eagles — he went on to wrestle at Cornell before joining the family business — as well as placing twice at states as a junior and senior. The younger Meckley and his teammates punctuated the 1990 campaign by claiming the PIAA Class AA team title.
“Someday, he’ll drive by here and say this has my initials on it,” Fred Meckley cracked.
Yet while those initials may belong to Jim Meckley, they also belong to J. Eugene Meckley. And while Meckley’s daughters believe their father would have been pleased by the Line Mountain Recreation Area’s gesture, Fred Meckley isn’t so sure — particularly since his father preferred to work in anonymity as he reaped success on numerous fronts.
“He’d be quite proud,” said Barbara Shaffer and Marcella Lowrey, two of J. Eugene Meckley’s three daughters.
“He’d have been embarrassed (by this),” Fred Meckley said. “He was never looking for publicity.”
Yet the elder Meckley did believe in giving back to those that helped his business grow and thrive — even if he was reluctant to let anyone know about his backroom and behind-the-scenes maneuvering.
The Lower Mahanoy Township Parks and Recreation board hopes to add more fields and possibly a walking trail if the resources can be generated.
“The state softball championship (Line Mountain won two years ago), that started here,” added Darrell Byerly, a member of the Parks and Recreation board for some 25 years. “Those girls all played here.”
Those long-lasting memories were generated just a few years ago, but the impact J. Eugene Meckley’s thriving business has benefited lower Northumberland County significantly for decades.
Now he, too, is being memorialized — by applying the same philosophy he espoused years ago regarding giving back — as others are offering a constant thank you for the sizable gift his family provided to those at home.