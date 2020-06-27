LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Small Business Development Center encourages local business owners to explore the new COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program.

The program provides grants from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses that have been economically impacted by COVID-19. 

Visit https://pabusinessgrants.com/ for program information. Businesses must apply through an eligible Community Development Financial Institution:

Montour and Northumberland counties: Apply to Impact Loan Fund http://www.impactservices.org/

Juniata and Snyder counties: Apply to ASSETS https://assetspa.org/contact/

Perry County: Apply to Community First Fund https://communityfirstfund.org/contacts

Union County: Apply to United Bank https://www.ubphila.com/contact-us.asp

All counties can apply to Reinvestment Fund: https://www.reinvestment.com/contact/

Applicants must have annual revenue of $1 million or less prior to the impact of COVID-19 and also employ 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees prior to Feb. 15.

