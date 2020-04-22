A new report on Pennsylvania hospitals predicts losses exceeding $10 billion through the end of 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hospitals lost $914 million in profits in March, according to the report commissioned by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). That accounts only for about half the month after health care facilities halted elective surgeries and procedures to conserve supplies and repurpose labor.
Hospital net patient revenues for the 2019 fiscal year totaled $47.7 billion, according to the report conducted by the independent consulting and research firm Health Management Associates.
Even with an anticipated $3.13 billion in federal CARES Act funding shared by hospitals and health systems across the state, net losses are predicted to exceed $7 billion through December.
“This is indeed a staggering number,” Andy Carter, president and CEO, HAP, said.
Carter renewed a call for help that he first made in March, publicly asking the state Legislature to provide an emergency relief fund for hospitals as well as enact law protecting health care providers against “predatory lawyers” targeting malpractice settlements.
He also called on state action to waive or reduce collective fees charged to hospitals as part of the federal Quality Care Assessment. He said $250 million is due May 1 and another $250 million on June 1.
Elective surgeries and procedures are a huge revenue driver for hospitals, urban and rural. Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, estimates 30 percent of its annual revenue come from elective surgeries. HAP previously said other hospitals rely on such procedures for 60 percent or more of their annual income.
UPMC announced Tuesday it would begin resuming elective procedures since it hasn’t experienced a surge in COVID-19 patients, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Representatives of both Evangelical and Geisinger said Tuesday they’d maintain their respective temporary suspensions of elective procedures for the time being. Evangelical’s suspension will remain in place through at least next week.
“Patients who were told 4-6 weeks ago that their surgeries were to be put on hold, are being evaluated to ensure their conditions haven’t worsened. If they have or pain/discomfort has become unbearable, the procedure may be moved from elective status to urgent, time-sensitive, if warranted by the surgeon,” said Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager, Evangelical.
Carter said discussions continue with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health to establish guidelines for the resumption of elective procedures. It must be safe for health care workers and patients, he said.
“We expect hospitals and health systems will resume services in a staggered approach. Some will be ready before others,” Carter said.