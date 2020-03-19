Geisinger enhanced restrictions on patient visits and along with Evangelical Community Hospital, postponed elective, non-emergent surgeries among further measures meant to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The restrictions come one day after Geisinger announced three patients are “presumed positive” for the new virus that’s spreading globally.
No additional cases have since developed, according to Joe Stender, media relations specialist.
Presumed positive cases mean a patient tested positive locally but the results haven’t been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, such confirmation is no longer sought by Pennsylvania’s Department of Health.
“Our tests from our lab are considered confirmed. However, there are some academic clinical labs that are just coming online, and their cases are presumptive positives until they have a certain number of positive and negative results,” Press Secretary Nate Wardle said, adding that Geisinger’s tests are currently among this group. “They must send their results to a location, such as the state lab, for confirmation.”
Geisinger’s presumptive positive tests were not yet included in the latest data released Wednesday by the state: 133 confirmed cases, 1,187 negative tests, 1 fatality — the first in Pennsylvania.
The Health Department cited patient privacy in declining to release general information about the three cases at Geisinger including the patients’ condition, age and gender. Stender referred such inquiries to the state. Stender also declined to say which Geisinger facility was treating the patients.
Geisinger in Danville erected tents Tuesday in the emergency department parking area for treatment of coronavirus patients. Patients are still directed to enter the hospital where they will be screened and sent to the tents if necessary.
Evangelical Community Hospital will open an alternative testing site for patients testing for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and the hospital will limit all visitors with several exceptions.
The testing site will be operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Plaza 15 behind the McCann School of Business. The testing site will be open Monday through Friday until further notice. A physician order and photo ID are required.
New restrictions
Evangelical postponed elective, non-emergent surgeries and procedures beginning today. Only non-elective, emergency surgeries and procedures will be allowed after Friday, according to the hospital’s announcement. What hasn’t been canceled, as of yet, are appointments for laboratory specimen collection and testing along with Imaging. Evangelical’s statement said those types of appointments will continue as scheduled.
Beginning at 6:30 a.m. today, "no visitors will be permitted to enter Evangelical Community Hospital. Limited exceptions will be made for the family of patients who are nearing the end of life, partners and immediate family of women giving birth (two only), and parents of a patient under the age of 18. No children under the age of 18 will be permitted in the facility as visitors," according to a report from hospital officials.
Patients arriving for outpatient services, including imaging or lab work, will be permitted one adult to accompany them to their procedure. That adult will be screened in accordance with CDC guidelines. Hospital officials said the restrictions are also in place for the hospital's outpatient clinics.
Entrances to Evangelical's Professional Office Building will also be locked at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Hospital officials will also begin screening patients outside the entrance to the Emergency Department Thursday morning to process potential COVID-19 patients separately from other patients seeking emergency care and ensure patients seeking other services are utilizing the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion.
Evangelical’s outpatient and physical therapy offices will continue to see patients as scheduled. Patients with concerns can call the offices directly to have questions answered.
Geisinger slimmed its allowance for visitors beginning Wednesday, March 18: one per patient, age 18 or older, immediate relative or caregiver, no symptoms of respiratory disease, haven’t traveled outside the country in the past two weeks and no contact with someone positive for COVID-19.
Visitors are encouraged to call the hospital operator for visitation hours, which may vary by location.
Elective, non-urgent procedures are on hold temporarily. Non-urgent appointments may be rescheduled, or patients will be offered other care options, such as telephone or telemedicine visits.
Patients with urgent appointments will be cared for. Geisinger will use the screening process already in place for identifying potential infection or exposure.
Scheduled imaging will continue as planned; however, patients will be screened at the time of their scheduling and/or at their appointment.
Geisinger will monitor the situation to determine whether restrictions will be extended beyond two weeks.
Geisinger officials also continue to ask that before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, people call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s 24/7 novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657 if they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.