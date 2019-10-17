SHAMOKIN — The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting event to mark the official opening of the office for the Partnership for Revitalization in Shamokin.
The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at SEDA-Council of Governments’ (SEDA-COG) new downtown office at 525 N. Market St., Shamokin.
This officially kicks off the partnership efforts to revitalize the community between Shamokin City Council, Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER), and SEDA-COG, said Bill Seigel, SEDA-COG executive director.
The Partnership for Revitalization is funded for three years through a $300,000 Keystone Communities Fund grant, thanks to state Rep. Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland).
SEDA-COG is strengthening public and private investments by immersing itself in the community and offering its staff of 45 economic development, community development, information technology and housing specialists toward the effort.
Betsy Kramer, SEDA-COG’s revitalization coordinator is leading this effort. She will staff the Shamokin office Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and by appointment.