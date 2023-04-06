MIDDLEBURG — Devin Rhoads has been hired to serve as Snyder County's director of elections.
Rhoads has about two decades of experience in the education and medical fields. He currently is employed as the associate director of alumni admissions and parent engagement at Bucknell University.
He is a graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
Rhoads will begin in the county position May 1 at a salary of $62,000, Snyder County board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
He succeeds Elizabeth Canfield, who left the position in February after six months.