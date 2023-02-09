SELINSGROVE — A new Snyder County Libraries executive director with ties to the Valley has been hired.
David J. Bauman will take over the position on March 6 following the resignation of Pam Ross at the end of the month. Ross has served as executive director of the library system which includes libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, McClure and Beavertown since 2007.
Library board President Brian Knepp said Bauman has served as director of West Pittston Library in Luzerne County since January 2018. He began his career at the Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland and has worked as manager at the Plains Branch of the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre.
During his career, Bauman has been responsible for a variety of areas within the library system, including technology, marketing, collection diversity, fundraising, staff oversight and budgeting, said Knepp.
"David’s skill set, combined with the skills of our great staff, will assist the library in moving forward in today’s ever-changing landscape," he said.