MIDDLEBURG — Retired FBI agent Scott Robinson will take over as warden at the Snyder County Prison this week.
Robinson was hired Tuesday by the county commissioners after the prison board interviewed four candidates for the position held since May 2014 by Shawn Cooper.
County board Chairman Joe Kantz said Robinson has been employed at the prison as a training officer since September 2020 and is familiar with the 134-bed facility.
"It will be a smooth transition," he said.
Cooper is retiring after 20 years at the end of December.
The salary board will meet Thursday to discuss Robinson's salary. He retired from the federal government in 2016.