New Sunbury Revitalization Inc. executive director hired, assumes duties

SUNBURY — A new executive director for Sunbury Revitilization Inc. (SRI) will allow the nonprofit organization to re-evaluate its goals, according to SRI Board President Jeb Stotter.
Derrick Backer officially replaced Sierra Woodling this week after a two-month search to fill the position. The last day for Woodling, who left to pursue a career in wellness and yoga, was Thursday after two years in the position, Stotter said.
"We're leaving on very good terms with Sierra. She was probably the best thing to ever happen to this organization. I hope Derrick can pick up where she left off," said Stotter. "Our executive committee will meet next week to talk about our priorities, Derrick's assessment on where things can improve and what he'll need from the board to make that happen. It should be a period of reflection, some change and hopefully growth."
Backer, 29, of Shamokin Dam, formerly worked as deputy political director in Harrisburg and has a political science degree from Bloomsburg University. Out of six qualified candidates, Stotter said Backer stuck out for a number of reasons, including his grant-writing experience.
"Derrick's interest in making a real and meaningful impact on Sunbury was one of the biggest things about him as a candidate," said Stotter. "He's relatively well connected and came highly recommended by reputable, prominent individuals in our community."
The executive director position acts as a liaison between SRI and the city of Sunbury and as a face for the organization. They are involved with downtown programming and oversee all the committees. He'll be instrumental in establishing the Albright Council and getting grants for the building, Stotter said.
Backer said he grew up in Lehigh Valley, but his wife is originally from Mount Carmel. They moved to Shamokin Dam two years ago, where they live with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Bart.
"I thought it would be a great opportunity to work with the community, partner with businesses and bring Sunbury into the future," said Backer. "I want to talk to as many business owners as possible. This is not a 'me' effort, this is a 'we' effort."
The executive director is a paid position funded by fundraisers and membership dues. Stotter wouldn't release the salary, citing a confidentiality agreement that doesn't allow the disclosure.