Jennifer Polinchock unpacked her belongings Wednesday and introduced herself to the central office staff at Lewisburg Area School District as she settled into her new office on her first day as superintendent.
It was a casual beginning to a challenging job, and Polinchock knows the real work begins Thursday when a leadership team meets to discuss reopening schools amidst the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“You have this big challenge of what to do with reopening schools and what the ramifications of our closure last spring was and where that leaves students now. I’m pretty confident we’ll be able to work through them as a team,” Polinchock said.
The school board in February hired Polinchock away from Centennial School District in Bucks County, where she served as assistant superintendent. She replaced Steven Skalka, who announced his resignation in September and finished out his three-year contract as of Tuesday.
Polinchock received occasional updates from the district and attended virtual board meetings to keep up to date on Lewisburg Area as she continued to serve her former employer. Now, she’s in the lead administrator’s office — a modest space located inside Linntown Elementary — and can expect her email inbox to fill up faster with more detailed information.
Cathy Moser, assistant superintendent, and John Fairchild, director of administrative services, will work in tandem to bring Polinchock up to speed on district business, from coronavirus to personnel needs and curriculum, Moser said.
“That’s a daunting task,” Moser said of Polinchock’s role in determining how best to reopen the schools. “Some of it is made simpler as a result of previous opportunities to talk and share ideas. She needed a day to physically move in and introduce herself.”
So, Polinchock set up her office Wednesday, organizing books on public education, curriculum and leadership. She brought pictures of her two children, some inspirational placards and a few school-themed Boyd’s Bears.
Visitors popped in to say hello. A friend sent flowers. There was also a greeting card sent by former district superintendent Mark DiRocco, someone she met through his role with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
Polinchock lives within walking distance of her office and said the location of Lewisburg’s Dunkin' Donuts figures to throw off the routine she developed in her old area.
“I used to hit a drive-thru but now that doesn’t make sense. I’ll have to get a travel mug,” Polinchock said.
“It’s just great to be here. I’ve been waiting for a while to get my head wrapped around this position and hit the ground running,” Polinchock said, adding she looked forward to meeting district students and their parents. “At some point, things will be back to normal.”