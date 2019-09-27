SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority's Flood Control Department is now equipped with upgraded technology for measuring river and creek levels.
The aging dial-up telemetry system that's been in place for 25 years was replaced with wireless technology that harnesses internet connection and cellular data to provide real-time updates to water levels. The new $64,000 system was designed and installed by GES Automation Technology and Heim Electric.
"The new system is based on today's technology," said flood control department manager Jeff Lewis. "The new system is 24/7 automatic. We don't need to dial in anymore. We have it on our phones. It's on our website so it's available for the community in real-time. That's never been done through this department before. We haven't had the capability to do those types of things."
The Sunbury flood control department, authorized under the Flood Control Act of 1936, was designed and built by the US Army Corps of Engineers. The project provided for the construction of a system of levees and concrete floodwalls with a total length of 26,624 feet. Structures for the disposal of interior drainage consisting of six pumping stations, eight interceptor sewers, and other minor relief outlets. Incidental works consist of three telemetry gaging stations, four aluminum flood barriers, two sandbag closure structures, and several ramps to afford access over or through the project.
The new system allows the department to have better access to tools in order to do their jobs better and streamlines the operations. One of the main components helps generate river crest and flashflood guidelines for the National Weather Service, said Lewis.
"The people of Sunbury will benefit from the better dependability," he said. "They can monitor the river elevations with us and they will see what we're doing as we're doing them."
The telemetry system at Shamokin Creek and Little Shamokin Creek use wireless internet while the system for the Susquehanna River and Spring Run use cellular data, he said.
The employees also have an app on their phone to see the water levels in real-time. It shows the trends of whether the water levels are up or down during the day, he said.
Randy Klock, an operations/maintenance employee, said the system sends out an alert to them when water levels rise no matter the time of day, or whether they are working or at home in bed.
"We had a day where we had no idea how hard it was raining in Shamokin. The creek (in Sunbury) went from two to seven feet in a few hours and we had no idea until we were alerted," said Klock.
The next project in January will deal with redesigning the website to work on mobile, said Lewis.
The water level operating elevations on the website show what procedures are in place as the water reaches certain flooding levels. The website also has live radar for the weather.
"Everything is live," said Lewis. "Radar, weather forecasts, water levels. It's a real-time website."