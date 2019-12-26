SUNBURY — The cost of new voting machines for Northumberland County is $962,489.
At Thursday's special meeting, Commissioners Rick Shoch, Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best authorized the purchase of 190 voting machines from Elections Systems and Software with additional hardware, software and support services. The new machines are for 94 polling stations.
"After going through different demos with different vendors and doing our research on he different types of voting system, we decided to go with ES&S," said Tara Purcell (the director of the county board of elections). "That is the best one for the voters."
The new machines must be purchased before the end of the year to qualify for any reimbursement from the state and to be ready for the 2020 primary election.
The Wolf administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning in 2020. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of their cost.
Four in five Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trail, according to The Associated Press.
"We met with three different companies approved by the sate," said Schiccatano. "After much research, it was decided this company we're voting on today is not only the best company but the company that most counties are dealing with."
The commissioners said in November that they would use money from the prison project coming under budget by $903,000, but Schiccatano said on Tuesday that the commissioners are now considering using the revenue from a $1.5 million real estate purchase of county land to Parea BioSciences in Coal Township.