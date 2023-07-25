TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run Superintendent Thor Edmiston said the new $28 million elementary school is on track to be nearly complete by the Aug. 21 ribbon cutting ceremony during Monday night’s school board meeting.
“There are several items that are in the process of being completed,” said Edmiston, “but as far as affecting our opening day of school, the items that are remaining aren’t going to affect use of the building.”
Board Director Linda Shupp said she was “in the group of about 30 that toured the elementary school and it was wonderful.”
Brian Harrison and members of the Warrior Run Fire Department were on the tour as well and said, “it was educational to know and learn the building setup. We had a map of the facility downloaded into our program as well.”
The board also approved a bid of $60,552 by Robert Chaapel for the Turbotville Elementary School adjacent lot of one acre unimproved.
However, there were also three bids made for the Turbotville Elementary School building and the lot. Those three bids were rejected by the board.
The Turbotville Elementary School is still for sale.
The bids on the school were rejected because the bids “were much lower than the appraised value,” said board President Doug Whitmoyer.
The three rejected bids were: Gary Trate, $265,000; Bryan King, $230,000; and Karen Jones, $200,000.
Whitmoyer said the district might put the structure up at an auction.
The board approved an amendment to Edmiston’s contract, a raise in salary from $130,000 to $132,500. Business Manager Tyler Potts is raised from $77,500 to $82,500.
The board also approved hiring the McCormick Law firm at an hourly rate of $150 through 2023 and $155 beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
“This is the first increase since Jan. 1, 2022. The rate for board meetings is a fixed $350,” said Potts.