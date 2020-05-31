By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — Jillian and Mark Rogers envisioned food, music and a crowded tasting room when they opened their family business, Union Cellars.
Instead, they bagged and separated bottled wine orders to-go before their first customer arrived Friday afternoon at their winery located at 4760 Furnace Road.
Government restrictions in place in Union County meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 won’t allow the celebration the Rogers envisioned. Not yet, anyhow.
“Today is opening day and not at all what we had envisioned,” Jillian said.
The Rogers pushed their brand and story on Instagram and Facebook, bolstering their network of personal contacts to build up a customer base even without tastings. It worked. They expressed hope for the future of Union Cellars not only on the following they’re building but on the orders they fulfilled on opening day.
“We’ve kind of been surprised with people not being able to try it yet with the amount of orders that we have received already,” Mark said.
Mark and Jillian met in Austin, Texas. They married seven years ago and started a family with three boys, now aged from 2 to 5. Mark worked nearly a decade at a winery there, experiencing all facets of the business. Jillian is a self-professed chemistry fanatic who fell in love with the science of wine-making and the end product.
Nearly two years ago, they relocated to Jillian’s family farm on Furnace Road between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg with a plan to open a winery of their own. Jillian now works as a physician’s assistant at Evangelical Community Hospital. The winery is Mark’s full-time job.
Mark and his father-in-law, Ron Moser, took on the task themselves of renovating a 5,200-square-foot building last used as an auto body shop. The result is a sleek and clean winery with a mid-century modern flair, industrial touches and finishes incorporating reclaimed wood from the family barn dating to 1809.
They added a large patio off of the tasting room complete with a play area for kids visiting with their parents. Ultimately, they hope the venue is used for weddings and other celebrations.
The Rogers sourced grapes from New York to ferment their line of white, red and fruit wines: chardonnay, semi-sweet Riesling, Riesling, orange muscat, leon millot, Baco noir, Chambourcin, blueberry and raspberry.
They plan to source more from within Pennsylvania. In about three years, they expect to use their own harvest from a 3-acre plot seeded with six grape varieties directly behind the winery.
“Our goal all along has just been to be really approachable. Sometimes, wineries you walk into can be a little stiff,” Jillian said. “We want someone who has never tried wine before to be able to come in and feel welcomed and have a good experience. We also want the seasoned wine drinker to come in and enjoy our wine, as well.”
Union Cellars accepts online orders at www.union-cellars.com. Orders can also be made by phone at 570-768-7109 and in person, as well. The winery is open, for now, from 3 to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Scheduled deliveries are available Wednesdays and Saturdays. Find more on the winery’s website and its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, @unioncellars.