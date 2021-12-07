Centre WISP is now offering fixed wireless service in the Valley, increasing high-speed internet options.
Centre WISP, based in State College, currently operates a network serving Centre, Mifflin, Juniata and Perry counties. It is now expanding to Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia counties.
The network was originally constructed by DRIVE in Montour County using funds from Geisinger. In 2020, commissioners in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties committed a portion of their CARES Act funds to expand the network across the region.
“In 2018, we designed our pilot project in Montour County to be an open-access, carrier-grade network. It can support multiple internet service providers with a backbone of reliable high-speed broadband connectivity,” said Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE. “When the network was constructed, it was always the goal to have multiple internet service providers utilizing it to bring broadband to homes and businesses. Centre WISP is a top-notch operation and we’re happy to have them on board."
“We were looking for an opportunity to reach more customers. The synergy with DRIVE’s network provided that opportunity for us,” said Centre WISP manager David Gibbons.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said the new company will help drive competition and lower prices for users.
"My understanding is that they are hooking (new customers) up already," he said, adding that a new high-speed internet provider will not improve accessibility for all. "Unfortunately, because we have valleys and hills, we're not going to be able to help everyone."
For information about service from Centre WISP, visit centrewisp.com or call 814-777-9007.