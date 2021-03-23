MILTON — A political newcomer is running for the Milton Area School Board in the May 18 primary election.
Jason Radel will be on the ballot for the Democratic ticket for the Area II seat.
Incumbents Brett Hosterman, Kevin Fry and Alvin A. Weaver Jr. and newcomer Stephanie Strawser will also be on the ballot. Hosterman and Fry both cross-filed and Weaver and Strawser only filed for Republican.
There are four seats available, but Hosterman, Strawser and Radel are competing for the same seat in Area II.
Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, the incumbent school board director in Area I, did not submit paperwork to be on the ballot for reelection, which leaves her seat vacant if no one runs a write-in campaign.
Eligible candidates can only be on the ballot for the school board seat assigned to where they live.