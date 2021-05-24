NORTHUMBERLAND — Political newcomer Charles Stroup was the highest vote-getting in the May 18 primary election for Northumberland Borough Council.
Stroup received 274 votes on the Republican ballot, securing the nomination for one of four council seats. Incumbent Councilmen Paul Ruane, with 268 votes, and Orlando Toro, with 242 votes, and political newcomer and U.S. Army veteran Winston Ortiz, with 231 votes, secured the nomination for the other three seats on the Republican ballot.
Ruane is the president of the borough and seeking his third four-year term. Toro is the vice president of the borough and seeking his second four-year term.
Councilwoman Ellie Rees and Ann Boyer did not seek re-election.
Mayor Daniel Berard also secured the nomination for the Republican ballot with 301 votes.
Berard is seeking his second four-year term as mayor, having first been elected after former mayor Len Zboray did not seek re-election in 2017. He was first elected to the council in 1998 and served for 16 months before resigning.
On the Democratic ballot, there were 28 write-in votes for council and 25 for mayor, but no one qualified for the ballot in the general election. A person needs 10 votes to qualify.
