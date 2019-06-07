Wherever life leads members of Mount Carmel Area’s graduating class of 2019, Superintendent Bernie Stellar said the school district will always welcome them home.
A banner stretched the wall behind the riser laid on the high school gymnasium floor for commencement Friday. It loomed before the soon-to-be graduates — a class of 89 members, 29 of whom graduated with honors.
The message was simple: 2019.
A painting of a tree replaced the number 1. Its trunk appeared strong and its branches spread wide. Its roots, metaphorically, coursed through the gym in the students set to leave the building as alumni and their loved ones seated in the stands who once donned the red or white caps and gowns themselves.
“This is where most of my family came from,” Class President William Anderson said during his welcoming address.
Anderson reflected on what made his own high school experience special: prom, the school blood drive, volunteering with the Celebration of Special Athletes and considering the district’s history, of course, Friday night football.
Football was on the mind of Salutatorian John Ayres, who recalled the experience fondly. He took a moment to gloat in the rivalry that though one-sided for the time being, and a long time at that, still resonates with people across the coal region of southeastern Northumberland County.
“Having Shamokin believe every year they can get the Coal Bucket back,” Ayers said of the Red Tornadoes’ consistent safe-keeping of the rivalry trophy, a favorite memory he’ll hold dear.
Being from Mount Carmel Area is a privilege, Anderson said, and moving on is surreal and bittersweet.
“I truly had the time of my life at Mount Carmel Area and I’m grateful for that,” Anderson said.
Guest speaker Cheryl Latorre knows full well the pride inherent in the district.
Latorre graduated from Mount Carmel Area in 1976. She began a 39-year career in education as a teacher at the district and rose to the position of superintendent before moving on herself professionally.
Personally, she still lives in the district. All three of her children graduated as Red Tornadoes.
Latorre encouraged the graduating class to set goals, take steps to achieve them and if they fail, start again. Along the way, she said they must build positive relationships: the key to life.
“Life is not a dress rehearsal and time stands still for nobody,” Latorre said.