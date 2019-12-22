Newly-elected state House member makes music in Harrisburg

By Rick Dandes
HARRISBURG — Two state House members — David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, and his colleague and friend, Andrew Lewis, R-105, Dauphin County — performed a secret late-night piano duet performance of “O Holy Night” in a deserted Capitol Rotunda last Monday night, much to the pleasant surprise of security guards.
The performance was recorded on video, then posted online.
“We didn’t tell anybody about this,” said Rowe, who has been playing piano since he was a child.
“We wanted to bring a bit of Christmas to the Capitol,” he explained.
Lewis had the idea for the late-night caper.
“We did alert the guards that we were going to move one of two pianos from another floor, so that we could duet,” Lewis said.
Lewis had a friend who was a professional videographer and the entire unrehearsed performance — done three times, for the best take — was videoed on an iPhone 11.
“We didn’t spend any taxpayer money on this,” Lewis said, laughing.
The two representatives attended a Christmas Party at the Governor’s mansion on Monday and left early to go the Capitol Rotunda.
Ironically, Rowe and Lewis have known each other for years. Both of them were home schooled, said Rowe. “And now we sit next to each other in the state House.
“The reaction was far greater than I would ever have expected,” Rowe said.
Once Lewis posted the video, Rowe’s phone began ringing almost immediately, he said.
“I thought there was some kind of emergency,” Rowe said. “And something that needed immediate attention. Turns out people had seen the video and were calling me about it.”