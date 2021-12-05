MILTON — When Shani Fishburn signed up to be part of the Here. For Good. campaign, she was unemployed and looking ahead to a hard holiday season.
Now, the Milton woman has a job, but the hours haven’t been great and she has to pay for child care for her two sons, ages 13 and 2, and her 10-year-old daughter.
“Most of what I make has to go toward day care,” Fishburn said.
Fishburn said her daughter likes books and arts and crafts. Her older son likes race cars, PlayStation games and her 2-year-old likes toy trucks and musical toys.
This is her second year signing up for the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign and she said it was a big help last year.
“It was wonderful. They do what they can for the kids and get them what they ask for within reason,” she said. “Last year, they gave me a ham for Christmas dinner, which helped.”
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation also will match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today's donations include: Robert & Judith Hontz, $100; Becker & Blair family, $250; George Manning III, $100; Thomas Aiello, $100; Ronald & Faith Clark, $200; Allen & Joanne Schweinsberg, $100; and $220 in anonymous donations.
The current total for this year's campaign stands at $84,953.78.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.