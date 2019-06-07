NORTHUMBERLAND — Olivia Latsha encouraged her fellow seniors to embrace change at the commencement ceremony for Sunbury Christian Academy on Friday.
Latsha, the salutatorian, is one of nine seniors in the SCA Class of 2019 to graduate from the faith-based private school on Route 11 at Sunbury Bible Church outside Northumberland. She talked of switching schools, learning to ride bikes, getting driver licenses and leaving high school behind.
"Change is scary, uncomfortable, nerve-racking and trying, but it's so rewarding. We are now drivers, but first, we had to make the choice to put the key into the ignition. We are now graduates, but first, we had to make the choice to push ourselves to get here."
The biggest opportunities and challenges are now ahead of them, said Latsha.
"We stand here as vessels of potential," she said. "Each of us has a purpose in this life. The door is waiting to be open, and the opportunities to be taken. God has a greater plan that we can even imagine."
Kennedy Dorman, the student council president, also focused on change in her remarks.
"Life has given each of us our own metaphorical steering wheel," Dorman said, "and now the roads to our future are in our hands. It's kind of scary, being raised on a familiar, predictable path, only to find out that life in the real world is anything but predictable and familiar."
Don't be afraid to make mistakes, and know that "your future is limitless," she said.
Valedictorian Josiah Miller reminded his classmates to rely on God as they move forward in life.
"Never let your fear tell you that you're incapable of doing something because that's far from the truth," Miller said. "This is just the beginning of many great things you will accomplish."