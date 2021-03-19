Nine students from the four-county area were accepted into either the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association's All State Wind Ensemble or Concert Band.
Those students for the wind ensemble are Dustin Baumert, of Line Mountain School District; and Jonah Carney and Alisa Lo, both of Lewisburg Area. Students accepted for the Concert Band include Zoe Tomko and Leah Klooshtra, both of Selinsgrove Area; Gretta Hoffman-Aho and Andrew Nicholls, both of Lewisburg Area; and Anaalise Yeich and Cameron Cummins, both of Danville Area. Plans are underway for the 2021 PMEA (Virtual) Annual Conference from April 14-17.
"I wasn't expecting to get in this year, so I'm really happy about it," said trombone player Baumert, a 16-year-old sophomore from Hickory Corners.
Baumert, the son of Debbie and Tim Baumert, said he has been playing the trombone since eighth grade. He also played trumpet and baritone and took piano lessons.
"I like the tenor voice it contributes to the ensemble," said Baumert about playing trombone.
Line Mountain High School Band director Dana Brown said she is proud of Baumert being the only Line Mountain student to be accepted after auditioning.
"This is super exciting for him," said Brown. "It's a great opportunity to learn from others and to get to experience more playing opportunities."
Kevin Haile, the PMEA District 8 President and band director from Central Columbia High School, said students have gone through a series of virtual auditions this year, beginning back in November for the Band and Orchestra students. The top members of that initial audition won the honor of auditioning for the All-State ensembles. PMEA has 12 districts represented at the State Level.
The other student from district 8 in wind ensemble is Amy Feaster, of North Penn Liberty High School. The other students from district 8 in concert band are Hailey Kinley, of Wiliamsport Area; and Alexandra LeCrone, of Montoursville Area.
Auditions for the All-State Chorus and Orchestra will be occurring over the next few weeks, he said.