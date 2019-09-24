HARRISBURG — An expired restaurant liquor license from Northumberland County is still without an owner.
Following a public auction of 25 expired restaurant licenses last week by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), no one bid on expired license in Northumberland County. The license will now be available at a future auction, according to PLCB.
The auction included one license in each of the following 25 counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Forest, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Somerset, Warren, Wayne, and Westmoreland.
Winning bids ranged from $35,999 for a license in Scranton to $256,111 for a license in Lower Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County. The average winning bid in the auction was $82,362.
Interested parties had until Sept. 16 to submit bids. Bids were opened Sept. 19.
The minimum bid for each license was $25,000 with bid surety of $5,000 or 5 percent of the total bid amount – whichever was higher – to avoid frivolous and underfunded bids.
The highest responsive bidder for each license won the right to submit an application for the license to the PLCB within six months of auction award. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have the opportunity to apply for the license. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER