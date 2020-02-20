LEWISBURG — No challengers filed to compete against state Rep. David Rowe, a Republican, as he seeks a full two-year term as the House representative for the 85th Legislative District.
Rowe’s name will be the lone name to appear on the April 28th primary election ballot as the deadline passed Tuesday to file nominating papers, according to information from the Pennsylvania Department of State.
No one within the Republican party sought to challenge Rowe for that party’s nomination and no Democrats filed to compete against Rowe in the November general election.
The 85th Legislative District covers parts of Snyder and Union counties.
Rowe defeated Democrat Jennifer Rager-Kay and write-in candidate Clair Moyer in August’s special election to fulfill the term expiring at year’s end that was vacated by former state representative and current congressman, Fred Keller. Keller also won a special election last year to join Congress.