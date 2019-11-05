SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School Board will remain the same for the next two years as four incumbents and a board appointee were all elected Tuesday night.
A political newcomer, Bob Long, and a recent board appointee, Jennifer Wetzel, were among those vying for one of the five seats open on the Shikellamy School Board on Tuesday.
Wetzel, appointed earlier this year, received the most votes, at 2,675 — 1,706 unaffiliated, 746 Republican and 223 Democrat.
Incumbent Republicans Jeff Balestrini (2,629 votes), Wendy Wiest (2,574), Lori Garman (2,502) and Slade Shreck (2,337) all won seats alongside Wetzel.
Long, who ran as a Democrat, earned 1,544 votes.
Garman, who has been on the board for 12 years, said she is excited about the next four years.
"I truly am thrilled to be back," she said Tuesday night. "I think we are moving in the right direction as a district and I am thankful I get to continue to be a part of it."