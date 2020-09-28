The state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania National Guard did not provide any updates on the situation at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township on Monday. A state National Guard team consisting of 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics was deployed to the facility on Saturday and will be there for at least five days.
There are 112 active COVID-19 cases at the facility, according to a letter posted to the center's website Monday. According to the report, there are 85 active resident cases and 27 active staff cases. The facility has had 180 total cases — 130 residents and 50 employees — including those who have already recovered.
“The department does not have any specific information to provide,” said DOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggie Mumma on Monday. “We are closely working with facilities that have outbreaks occurring to assist them.”
LTC Keith Hickox, the state public affairs officer, said a decision to extend the mission beyond five days has not been made yet.
A representative of Mountain View did not return requests for comments for this story.
Lori Troutman-DeNicola, whose 83-year-old mother-in-law Mary Denicolo passed away from COVID-19 last week after being exposed in Mountain View, said the family has not heard anything from the nursing home over the weekend.
“(We are) hurt, angry and upset,” said Troutman-DeNicola. “I feel they just don’t even care.”
Donna Dressler, of Shamokin, whose 91-year-old mother, Theresa Clements, tested positive last week, said she finally was able to communicate with her mother over the weekend at Mountain View.
“She’s doing good, she has no symptoms,” said Dressler. “I feel good about that. I’ll be glad when this whole thing is over.”