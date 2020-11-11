Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.