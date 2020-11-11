DANVILLE — For the first time in at least eight years, borough taxpayers can expect to pay the same tax rates next year, under a preliminary budget borough council approved on Tuesday evening.
The $2.74 million spending plan represents about a 3.8 percent increase in expenditures but includes a $3,786 revenue surplus.
If the same budget receives final adoption next month, property owners will continue to pay 6.52 mills toward the general fund. The fire tax will remain at 1 mill and the street light tax will stay at .63-mill.
One mill equals $1 in tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.
— JOE SYLVESTER