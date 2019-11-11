DANVILLE — Mahoning Township residents can expect to pay the same amount in taxes in 2020 as they do this year.
The township supervisors Monday approved a tentative $3.5 million budget for 2020 that shows a 16.6 percent increase in spending over the current year but keep tax rates the same.
The budget, which will be available for public view beginning today before formal adoption next month, shows $3.51 million in revenue and $3.5 million in expenditures, with a $6,159 surplus.
General expenses total about $1.74 million, police expenses, $777,515 and streets and infrastructure, $985,700.
Township taxpayers have been paying the same real estate tax rate for at least the past five years. The then-new board of township supervisors voted in 2017 to eliminate the $10 per capita tax beginning in 2018. The tax brought in about $23,000 annually.
Property taxes will remain at 1.588 mills if the preliminary budget is adopted.
Township Treasurer Ken Houck said recently the township’s investments help balance the budget.
The township’s sale of its water and sewer departments earlier this year to SUEZ Water Pennsylvania for $9.5 million provided a big boost to township coffers. The township previously operated the water and sewer system, though Danville supplies the water from its water plant and processes township sewage at the borough’s sewer plant.
“We funded all the pipes and water tanks,” Houck said. “There was a lot of overhead. That margin was getting thinner.”