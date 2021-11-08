SUNBURY — Sunbury residents will not see a tax increase in 2022 and the city also voted to raise the minimum starting salaries for full and part-time employees all while balancing a budget during Monday’s council meeting.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich was able to get his suggested $14.50 per hour starting salary for full-time employees, and $13.50 per hour for part-time employees passed by council with a 5-0 vote Monday night.
Karlovich made the proposal to council members last month and said that the move will help improve the city’s chances at hiring people and give two full-time and 12 part-time employees pay raises entering next year.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who will take over as mayor in January after winning the seat last week, said he was thrilled for the employees and agreed with Karlovich it was time to raise the minimum starting wages.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup also said the city will not have to raise taxes and was in good financial shape as the first reading of the $4.4 million proposed budget passed unanimously.
Karlovich also wanted Solicitor Joel Wiest to explain the process of filling the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Brosious, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 3.
Wiest explained council would have 30 days to appoint the position, or it would go to Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor to make the appointment.
Wiest said he would recommend council begin the process of accepting letters of interest from residents interested in the seat.
City resident Victoria Rosancrans, who was narrowly defeated last week by incumbent Rick Reichner for one of the two open seats, said she is considering applying for the seat.
"I dedicated much time and energy to my campaign and I will make a decision in the coming weeks regarding my interest in the open seat," Rosancrans said. "I appreciate all the support I received from the citizens. I was pleased Mayor Kurt Karlovich and City Council took the time to discuss and explain the process of filing the remaining two years for the seat."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department has nine officers who have handled 7,350 calls so far this year. Hare said the department has also gone through vigorous training in all aspects of law enforcement in the past year.
Council also announced free parking in the city would begin on Nov. 24 and would run through Jan. 2. Council members said the annual Santa Parade and tree lighting ceremony would be held on Nov. 27 beginning at 6 p.m.
Council will meet again on Nov. 22 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.