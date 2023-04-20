SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District property owners will not see a tax increase after the board once again discussed the budget and is set to present it to the public before a June 13 vote.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and Business Manager Brian Manning presented a preliminary budget during Thursday's school board meting and said it would include an administrative recommendation of no tax increase.
"Based on current estimates and funding sources a tax increase is not recommended,” Manning told the board.
Shikellamy works at around a $51 million budget. Manning told the board that the current plans would include the addition of one technology assistant position at $38,000; a high school teaching position at $59,727 budgeted salary; and a pay increase for administration, professional staff (contractual), management employees and teamsters support personnel.
Taxpayers of the district will also to vote on whether they will switch from a tax dependent on their occupation to one based on their earnings.
The question will be placed on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot and voters will be able to switch if they choose.
The authorization to eliminate occupational assessment taxes was outlined in Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, and was later recast in Act 511 in 2008, officials said.
It allows school districts to use specified calculations to determine the earned income tax rate that would be assessed if the occupational assessment tax is replaced. Individuals would be taxed on what they earn, not a job title. School officials said the rate is about 1 percent of earnings.
The district also hired Stephen Hafele as the new assistant principal at the high school. Hafele will earn $95,000.
Directors also accepted a bid from Keystone Sports Construction in the amount of $2,934,224.36, for the Shikellamy All Sports Complex track reconstruction, natural grass field conversion to synthetic turf and site infrastructure and amenities upgrades, which will be paid through capital reserve and/or the construction fund.
The start date for the stadium project will be June 1 with a projected completion of Aug. 27, officials said.