SUNBURY — Sunbury residents will not see a tax increase in 2021 after council approved a $4.4 million spending plan Monday night that included no increase.
City Administrator Jody Ocker presented a detailed report comparing budgets from previous years to the current spending plan and explained to council that just because they have a surplus of cash this year, it doesn't mean they could spend foolishly.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup thanked Ocker for her efforts and told council the city has a $230,000 carryover in which he will be searching for the best bank options on where to put the money.
Ocker, who will be leaving her position on Jan. 4, presented the slide show to council during Monday night's council meeting.
"She did a great job in breaking things down and showing us exactly what was what," Councilman Jim Eister said after the budget meeting, prior to voting for the final adoption of the budget. "I want to personally thank her for putting this together."
Ocker explained that one of the big reason the city will be in better financial shape is the decision to switch healthcare providers. That moved will save taxpayers more than $200,000 thousand per year.
City Controller Dan Saxton thanked Mayor Kurt Karlovich and council for working on the budget and crunching numbers for the past several weeks.
Troup said Karlovich's staggered hire approach to the city police department was a huge part of the financial success of Sunbury the past two years.
When the police department was down to only four officers, Karlovich decided to not hire officers all at once, but instead stagger the hires which resulted in the city not going to debt to fund the positions.
"The mayor and council did a great job watching their spending," Troup said. "Now with the surplus we have I will look where we can put it in case we need anything toward the end of 2021."