SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council will approve a preliminary balanced budget with no tax increase for residents on Nov. 23 after learning the city will actually end the year nearly $350,000 ahead.
Treasurer Kevin Troup informed council Monday night during a budget meeting that he never used a $250,000 Tax Anticipation Note, the city borrowed in 2019.
Troup said he did, however, continue to put money away as if he was going to pay the $250,000 as if the city would have to repay the money.
Troup said in September the city still had the $250,000 tax anticipation note funds, plus an additional $250,000 saved.
Troup paid the note back and said by the end of 2020 the city will have an additional $100,000 in a carryover giving a grand total of $350,000 to the plus.
The city is facing a $160,000 deficit entering 2021 but with the carryover from 2019, they will be able to clean the slate and not borrow anything entering the new year.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was happy to learn of the money the city had and was not in favor of raising taxes with having a surplus of cash in the bank.
Karlovich said most of the city debt is because of health insurance costs that continue to rise.
The city continues to search for a better insurance plan, Councilman Chris Reis said.
The city is meeting with a new insurance company at the Nov. 23 council meeting and if the numbers work, the city may save about $150,000 a year, Reis said.
"I am very happy that council decided not to raise taxes. I will not vote for any tax increases on the citizens to balance the 2021 budget," Councilman Josh Brosious. "There is still time and areas in which we can cut to come in on balance. I look forward to continuing to work with council and treasurer Kevin Troup in balancing this budget. We just need to make sure that all departments are treated fairly when comes to cuts because we can not and should not cut services from the citizens."
The final budget needs to be passed Dec. 31, Troup said.