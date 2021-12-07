SUNBURY — The tentative budget for Northumberland County calls for no property tax increase in 2022.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously voted to approve the first reading of the $89.3 million budget that maintains the county millage rate at 30.885. The final approval of the budget will take place later this month at a public meeting.
Despite rising energy costs, unexpected expenditures and inflation, Schiccatano said the commissioners and departments heads worked to not raise taxes.
"We have all these concerns, but all our citizens have those concerns," said Schiccatnao. "Their gas prices went up when they fill their cars, and their oil bills. We have a lot of senior citizens who can't even afford it."
The $89,330,554 spending plan is $6.4 million higher than last year but includes $1.3 million of cuts to departments and agencies. The increases are due to half a million dollar increase to health insurance alone, plus increases in gas, electricity and other energy costs, as well as inflation to other products, said Schiccatano and budget director Stephen Cook.
Health insurance increased 10 percent, or by $510,000, bringing the total health insurance costs to $5.6 million, said Schiccatano.
The 2022 budget includes $15.1 million of non-bargaining/contracted wages and benefit costs. Total wages and benefits account for 54.69 percent of the total general fund budget, said Cook.
Total millage remains at 30.885 with 25 mills going to the general fund and 5.885 mills going to debt service. Each mill of tax generates $750,000 in revenue, said Cook.
The budget is "pretty lean," said Cook.
Schiccatano said the commissioners will also reach out to the entities that rent from the county to discuss increases in rental prices. Gas and electricity usage will be monitored closely for all county buildings and vehicles, he said.
The 2021 budget was $82.9 million with no tax increase. The 2020 budget was $79.5 million with a .667 millage increase. The 2019 budget was $76.4 million with no increase in millage. Comparatively, the 2016 budget was approved for $104.8 million, the 2017 budget was approved for $81.2 million and the 2018 budget was $94.6 million.
The commissioners thanked all the department heads for their hard work. Some slashed budgets by $100,000, said Best.
"It was challenging," said Best. "I'm proud of all of them."
Klebon said it was a "team effort" with everyone involved.
"The department heads understood, complied and we got the job done," said Klebon.
No tax increase is "unheard of in this day and age," he said.
The budget also includes $2.9 million in extraordinary expenses for the county courthouse rehabilitation project.
The commissioners approved $132,507 worth of change orders for the courthouse project for rehabilitation and HVAC/electrical on the ledge roof replacement portion of the project.
The final approval of the budget will take place at a special public meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 28.