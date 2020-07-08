NEW BERLIN — The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm has now decided it's best to cancel the "Celebration at the Farm" event that was to take place on July 25.
The nonprofit had very recently been planning to go ahead with the event. However, the recent reports concerning a surge in the spread of COVID-19 around the nation have led to a change in course for the farm.
The annual "Celebration at the Farm" is typically a very hands-on, participation-driven event with historical demonstrators and presentations. The goal of the event is to immerse the audience into a by-gone era. This year the organizers of the event had hoped to replace the hands-on participation with more historical presentations at a distance. While this may have allowed the event to be held as planned, there were still concerns with social distancing, mask-wearing and the inability to completely avoid social contact.
The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm thanks all of its supporters and looks forward to holding events at the farm again soon. Check out the website: www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM